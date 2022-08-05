Buddy Check 7: The importance of the HPV vaccine

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - HPV, or human papillomavirus is a group of viruses that causes infection. According to the Centers for Disease and Prevention Each year in the United States, about 46,143 new cases of cancer are found in parts of the body where human papillomavirus is often found. HPV causes about 36,500 of these cancers.

“Unfortunately there’s no way to treat HPV but there is a way to prevent HPV disease,” explained Dr. Melissa Goetter OBGYN at the Stevens Point Marshfield Medical Center-River Region.

HPV vaccination is important because it prevents infections that can cause cancer. HPV can cause changes in cells on the cervix, vulva, anus, penis, mouth, and throat. In the most severe cases, it can lead to cancer. Other types can cause warts in the genital area.

“So by getting this vaccine you are therefore possibly preventing 90% of cervical cancers that women could potentially be exposed to,” explained Goetter.

According to Marshfield Clinic, most girls and boys 9-14 years old should get two-doses, six to 12 months apart. People who start HPV vaccination at age 15 years or older should get three doses over six months.

Dr. Goetter said it’s important for parents to consider getting their children vaccinated. “To me, it’s a no-brainer. I often tell my patients too, they’ll point blank ask me, ‘Are you going to get your kids vaccinated? and I say absolutely hands down.’ If I can prevent cervical cancer, anal cancer, or oropharyngeal cancer in my kids I see that as an easy decision.”

The American Cancer Society also recommends any children and young adults up to age 26 who haven’t been vaccinated should get the shot.

To get more information about immunizations click here.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.