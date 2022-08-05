Boys and Girls Club of the Wausau Area hosts career panel

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Boys and Girls Club of the Wausau Area is on a mission to develop the next generation of strong and successful women. Thursday, the organization held its annual career panel as part of its ‘High Tea Series.’

The afternoon focused on a panel made up of Marathon County women with different career paths. Each participated in a question and answer panel as well as a small break-out session with the girls.

“To see good role models, to see their potential is huge and to be confident in pursuing whatever career or educational path they would like to,” said Carol Pond Grants & Outcomes Director.

Thursday’s session was the 6th workshop designed to encourage the girls to be their best selves. The next session is a practice business luncheon, which will prepare the girls for a final High Tea Luncheon at Granite Peak on Thursday, August 11.

The panel included:

Alison Magnuson - Owner of The Local

Elizabeth Brodek - City of Wausau Development Director

Becky Gatzke - Greenheck - President of Conditioning and Ventilating

Sandy Vang - Westphal Staffing

Olivia Hill - Wausau Conservatory

Sarah Dillon - Northcentral Technical College

Corrine Simonson - Kocourek Automotive

Kylene Draeger - Aspirus

Mauri Bruggeman – Apirus

Lora Bladow - Relator, RE/MAX

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.