News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Bond set at $20K for Wausau man charged with 7th OWI

Dennis Campbell, 69
Dennis Campbell, 69(Marathon County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Bond has been set at $20,000 cash for a 69-year-old man charged with his seventh drunken driving offense.

Investigators said on July 29 they responded to the report of a hit and run crash on Grand Avenue and Weston Avenue in Wausau. The reporting party said their vehicle was stopped to wait for a turning motorcycle when the vehicle was rear-ended. A woman said the suspect vehicle, a red pick-up, then drove away from the scene.

The woman was able to get a license plate number which was provided to the police. Police located the person the vehicle was registered to at a home in Wausau.

According to court documents, the damaged vehicle was located in an open garage. The owner and person police said was driving at the time of the crash, Dennis Campbell was sitting inside the garage when police arrived. Campbell reportedly told police he had drank alcohol before driving but said he was OK to drive. He said he came home and drank three vodka drinks. According to court documents, he did not answer why he left the scene of the crash.

Campbell’s first conviction for operating while intoxicated was in Price County in 1989. His most recent conviction was in Marathon County in 2011.

Campbell will return to court on Aug. 8. That’s when the court will determine if he can afford his own attorney.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Dobosz, 32, died days after a car crash that killed his wife, 31-year-old Lauren, his...
Father dies after wrong-way crash that killed his wife, 4 kids
Customers leave the Mall of America after a lockdown was lifted in a shooting, where police...
Police: No victim found in shooting at Mall of America
Debris covers southbound lanes of I-41 after a dump truck with a raised bed hit the overpass at...
I-41 overpass, hit by dump trucks twice, is closed indefinitely
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Russian judge convicts WNBA’s Brittney Griner, gives 9-year sentence
Local fire departments honor Firefighter Riley Huirasl
Grand Rapids Fire Department mourns loss of firefighter

Latest News

Showers and storms could produce locally heavy rain Saturday night into Sunday.
First Alert Weather : Hot & humid Saturday, risk of storms late day into Sunday
Sun rays in summer
Rhinelander Police cite shopper for leaving dog in car
Weston Ace Hardware begins bucket sale for Children's Miracle Network
Ace Hardware begins bucket sale for Children’s Miracle Network
Marshfield Police warn of phone scam