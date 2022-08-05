Ace Hardware begins bucket sale for Children’s Miracle Network

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - People can support Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals at Marshfield Children’s Hospital Aug. 5-7 by shopping at Ace Hardware.

To support CMN, visit Ace Hardware and make a donation of $5 or more to CMN Hospitals. You’ll receive a 5-gallon bucket and 20% off almost anything that fits in that bucket.

Participating locations include Bayfield, Bessemer, Eagle River, Medford, Merrill, Rhinelander, Tomahawk, Weston, Wisconsin Rapids, and Woodruff.

Ace Hardware and NewsChannel 7 are proud to partner with the Children’s Miracle Network.

