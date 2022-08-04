Takata air bag claims another driver’s life, 19th US death

DETROIT (AP) — The death toll from exploding air bag inflators made by Takata Corp. has risen to 19 in the U.S. and 28 worldwide.

Authorities say the driver of a 2006 Ford Ranger pickup truck was killed in what should have been a minor crash last month near Pensacola, Florida.

But the driver’s air bag inflator exploded, spewing shrapnel that hit the unidentified driver, a 23-year-old man.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says Thursday it is working to confirm details of the crash before deciding if more action is needed.

