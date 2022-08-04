News and First Alert Weather App
Roisin Willis wins 800-meter gold medal at World Junior Championships

Willis finishes the 800m race at the Trials of New York, where she qualified for the USA Olympic Trials with the best 16-year-old time in history.(Roisin Willis)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Cali, Colombia. (WSAW) - Stevens Point native Roisin Willis won the gold medal in the 800-meter race at the World Junior Championships. She set a championship-record with a time of 1:59.13.

The time is her personal best and first time running the 800-meter under two minutes. It marks her first-career international medal. Willis entered the race with the second-fastest personal best of 2:00.03, set at the WIAA State High School meet.

Willis is set to run at Stanford next season.

