Roisin Willis wins 800-meter gold medal at World Junior Championships

Cali, Colombia. (WSAW) - Stevens Point native Roisin Willis won the gold medal in the 800-meter race at the World Junior Championships. She set a championship-record with a time of 1:59.13.

The time is her personal best and first time running the 800-meter under two minutes. It marks her first-career international medal. Willis entered the race with the second-fastest personal best of 2:00.03, set at the WIAA State High School meet.

Willis is set to run at Stanford next season.

