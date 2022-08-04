News and First Alert Weather App
Miracle League of Dane Co. wraps up after home-run second season

(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT
COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) - Miracle League of Dane County, an organized baseball league for youth with disabilities, wrapped up their second season Wednesday evening.

Players and their families and friends gathered at the Miracle League Field in Cottage Grove for the final two games of the season.

The baseball league allows kids with special needs to play a game not originally designed for wheelchairs, crutches, and other impairments in mind, the organization said.

Facilities Director Greg Sweeney says the main purpose of the league is to create a sense of inclusion for the kids.

“We give them a chance to play, get on the field, get the crowd involved in it, their face goes up on the scoreboard when they come up to bat,” Sweeney said. “It’s a big thrill for them to be included, be part of a team, and we’ve seen a lot of improvement in these kids both their social skills and their baseball skills.”

Since the organization was established in 2021, Miracle League of Dane County has doubled in size with about 200 kids playing during the 2022 season.

