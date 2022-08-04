First Alert Weather: Warmer end to the work week, risk of weekend heavy rain

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Partly cloudy to clear Thursday evening with a starlit sky Thursday night. Tranquil and comfortable conditions for early August with lows by Friday morning in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Lots of sunshine and warm on Friday. (WSAW)

Sunshine will be common Friday and it is going to be warmer. Afternoon readings rising into the mid to upper 80s. The humidity levels will become more noticeable as we move into the weekend, which means better chances of rain and storms.

A cold front could spark storms in parts of the area Saturday evening. (WSAW)

Saturday may start off with some sun but clouds are going to be on the increase as the day goes on. A cold front will be gradually rolling our way and could begin to spark showers or storms later in the day. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Concern increases for Saturday night into Sunday for a possible First Alert Weather Day due to the potential of storms that could create flooding in parts of the region.

The potential exists for heavy rainfall of 2-3" in parts of the region Saturday night. (WSAW)

A few showers and a chance of a storm Sunday morning. (WSAW)

Times of rain and storms are possible on Sunday along a stationary front. (WSAW)

Rain and storms could be affecting the area Sunday night into early Monday. (WSAW)

The key that we are keeping an eye on is there the cold front stalls out Saturday night and becomes stationary into Sunday. This lays the tracks for bands of rain and storms to move across the area. The jury is still out on where the front will be located, which will determine where the best chance of strong/severe storms could occur, and where the highest rainfall amounts may occur.

Once this front exits the region, which should be by Monday morning, a stretch of dry and pleasant weather is expected. A fair amount of sunshine is in the works for Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and next Thursday (August 12th). Daytime highs will range from the mid 70s Monday, to the low to mid 80s Tuesday through Thursday.

