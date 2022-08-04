News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Quiet & sunny to end the work week, turning sweaty and stormy over the weekend

Sunshine and pleasant weather for the rest of the work week. Heat and humidity followed by thunderstorms all possible Saturday.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Expect sunshine to remain in the forecast Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will gradually warm heading into the weekend as a warm front lifts into the upper Midwest. A sweaty forecast ahead for Saturday, with chances for strong thunderstorms to occur.

Turning hot and humid for the weekend with chances for showers and storms
Turning hot and humid for the weekend with chances for showers and storms(WSAW)

Great fair weather over the next few days! Less muggy and cooler Thursday in wake of a cold front. Highs near 80 with sunny skies. Sunshine continues for Friday with warmer highs in the mid to upper 80s. A warm front will lift Friday and Saturday and push heat and humidity back into the region. Highs Saturday will make a run towards the 90s, but with humidity, heat index values could make a run towards the upper 90s. Increasing clouds throughout the day Saturday, with chances for some showers to occur in Northern Wisconsin Saturday morning. Strong thunderstorms will be possible Saturday evening as a cold front moves through. A First Alert Weather Day is possible for Saturday due to heat and storms.

Cooler in the upper 70s Sunday with a few linger showers and thunderstorms. Remaining cooler in the upcoming work week with highs in the mid-70s Monday.

