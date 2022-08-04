Democratic Primary contenders for 3rd Congressional District meet in forum

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - UW-Stevens Point hosted primary candidates for the 3rd Congressional District Wednesday. They met in the Dreyfus University Center to debate ahead of Tuesday’s election.

Most of the candidates talked about their experience growing up in a farming environment.

“I think folks are looking for more of a working-class representative, to represent them. I grew up on a dairy farm here in the district, I run a small business and a non-profit that supports women entrepreneurs throughout ten counties,” said candidate Rebecca Cooke.

Candidate Brad Pfaff talked about expanded knowledge in regard to the farm industry.

“I’ve done agriculture and rural development policies for U.S. Senator Herb Cole as well as Ron Kind. Both of them have endorsed my candidacy,” Pfaff said.

He also expressed the need to revitalize Wisconsin’s economy.

“We need to rebuild our manufacturing in this state. We need to re-build our manufacturing in this region if we’re going to fix this supply chain issue that we have, which is causing inflation.”

Retired physician Mark Neumann got into politics after the 2016 presidential election.

“I made a definite decision that I would become more politically engaged, and specifically have done that ever since,” Neumann said.

His job experience makes him an advocate for patients’ rights.

“Advocating for single-payer healthcare as an advantage for all of us who deserve to have quality healthcare when we need it,” he said.

Women’s healthcare is a primary issue for Deb Baldus-McGrath.

“This is certainly not an afterthought for me. It will be a priority to codify reproductive rights,” Baldus-McGrath said.

She says her service in the U.S. Army and CIA make her ideally suited to the role.

“I have always put my country over politics. I know my background can bring together independents and moderates,” Baldus-McGrath said.

Other issues discussed included pfas and other environmental issues as well as inflation.

When asked for a comment, Republican nominee Derrick Van Orden’s campaign replied: “Democrats are desperate in this race because they can’t run on the Biden Administration and Nancy Pelosi’s record of failure. The frontrunner in this race does anything he can to avoid saying the words ‘Joe Biden.’ They fail to provide meaningful solutions to inflation, fail to account for Biden’s abandoning of Americans to the Taliban, and prove that they would just be another Pelosi-Biden rubber stamp in Washington.”

