City of Merrill names interim city administration team

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Merrill Common Council appointed a joint team to act as interim city administrators Wednesday night.

During a closed session meeting, the council interviewed three internal candidates who had applied to act as interim administrator after the current administrator, Dave Johnson, announced his retirement.

The council voted to appoint Police Chief Corey Bennett and City Engineer and Public Works Director Rod Akey as interim co-administrators. Mayor Steve Hass said Bennett and Akey will work as a team until someone is selected to fill the role.

Mayor Hass said, “Both of these men have the experience and skills to provide a seamless transition. I look forward to working with them both.”

