News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

City of Merrill names interim city administration team

Photo of Merrill City Hall, undated (WSAW Photo)
Photo of Merrill City Hall, undated (WSAW Photo)(WSAW)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Merrill Common Council appointed a joint team to act as interim city administrators Wednesday night.

During a closed session meeting, the council interviewed three internal candidates who had applied to act as interim administrator after the current administrator, Dave Johnson, announced his retirement.

The council voted to appoint Police Chief Corey Bennett and City Engineer and Public Works Director Rod Akey as interim co-administrators. Mayor Steve Hass said Bennett and Akey will work as a team until someone is selected to fill the role.

Mayor Hass said, “Both of these men have the experience and skills to provide a seamless transition. I look forward to working with them both.”

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outages
Power outages Wednesday morning as storms move through north central Wisconsin
Thomas Dobosz, 32, died days after a car crash that killed his wife, 31-year-old Lauren, his...
Father dies after wrong-way crash that killed his wife, 4 kids
1 person killed in Oneida County garage explosion
Man, 34, killed in Oneida County garage explosion
Ann Retzlaff court appearance
Retzlaff posts bond, released from Shawano County Jail
Melissa Trumpy, 37.
Ill., Wis. authorities still searching for missing Green Co. woman

Latest News

1 injured in Waupaca County ATV crash
Authorities say a motorcyclist was shot while riding Saturday evening in Randolph County.
Menominee Tribal Police investigating after cat set on fire in Neopit
A homemade meal from the First English Lutheran Church food stand at the Wisconsin Valley Fair.
First English Lutheran Church serves up traditions at the Wisconsin Valley Fair
Homemade meals and pie are on the menu
First English Lutheran Church Serves Meals at Wisconsin Valley Fair