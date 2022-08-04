News and First Alert Weather App
1 injured in Waupaca County ATV crash

By Desiree Fischer
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:12 AM CDT
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - One person was injured in an ATV crash in Waupaca County Wednesday night.

The Waupaca County Communications Center received a call of a report of an ATV crash on private property near the intersection of State Hwy 96 and Marten Rd in the town of Fremont at 9 p.m. According to a press release, the ATV backed into a ditch and rolled over onto the driver, pinning him under the ATV. Witnesses were able to remove the ATV before first responders arrived. The driver, a 35-year-old Fremont man, was airlifted to ThedaCare Neenah with non-life threatening injuries.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Fremont-Wolf River Ambulance, Fremont-Wolf River Fire Department, Dale Fire and Rescue and Thedastar.

