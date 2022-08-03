Wisconsin Valley Fair continues for second day at Marathon Park Wednesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wednesday is the second day of the Wisconsin Valley Fair at Marathon Park.

Wednesday’s events include Open Class judging starting at 9 a.m. along with a horse show. The midway and carnival rides open at 1 p.m. A presentation from the fire department will also start at 1 p.m. in the Exhibition Building. Tropical fish judging will also take place in the Meeting Hall at 1 p.m. At 3 p.m. there will be cat judging in the Stone Wing of East Gate Hall. There will also be pig, duck and goat races happening at 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., and 7 p.m. At 7 p.m. there will be a Dairy Fitting competition and finally, at 7:30, Carly Pearce will be taking the Grandstand stage.

Larger livestock arrives Wednesday morning with judging happening throughout the week.

Jodi Langenhahn, the Wisconsin Valley Fair Administrator said the community likes to think of this fair more as an agricultural fair.

“That’s sort of where our roots come from. And we really like to keep that at the center of what we do. So that is a very important part, the agricultural aspect of it,’ she explained. “I love all the animals. It just brings that excitement to the fair. When I was growing up I showed, and I grew up on a farm so I have, of course, a special place in my heart for all things animals.”

For updates on the fair or a list of the week’s events, click here.

