Stevens Point firefighters kick off annual Fill the Boot campaign

Firefighters will collect money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association August 11-12
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Firefighters from the Stevens Point Fire Department are ready to fire up their annual Fill the Boot campaign.

They will be raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association on August 11th and 12th at the intersections of Clark and Division Streets and Main and Division Streets. They’ll be collecting donations at those locations from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. each day. Last year, they raised more than $16,000. This year, their goal is $18,000.

“The money that’s raised goes to helping find new cures, medicines for children with muscular dystrophy. It also goes to help with assistance in the home with wheelchairs and a multitude of other resources that are available to these families,” said Ethan Przybylski, a firefighter and paramedic with the Stevens Point Fire Department.

If you’d like to donate but can’t make it out, you can click here for a QR code to donate.

