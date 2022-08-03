‘Speed kills’: Stratford football prepares for the 2022 season with wheels

STRATFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - Stratford football is entering the 2022 season with their usual goal of winning a state championship. But a weapon they’ll use to get there is speed.

The Tigers lose running back Rafie Smart from last season, but the team still boasts a large group of players who are very fast.

”This is one of the fastest teams we’ve had since 2005. And that goes back to some really good teams,” Tubbs said.

That allows the Tigers to make adjustments to their typical offensive game plan. Normally a run-heavy team, opponents will have to prepare for the air attack more this season.

“We’re still going to plan on running the ball like Stratford can run the ball, but I think we’re going to be more of a passing team too. One of the things our passing coaches put in is some plays to get the ball in space and then see if they can outrun kids,” Tubbs said.

Defensively, Tubbs is excited about the pursuit the group could have. Linebacker Johnny Scitz says the entire team is running the 40-yard dash in under 5.40 seconds.

“Some beefy guys that can run is going to be dangerous,” Scitz said.

It will especially help around the edges, where the defense can recover from it’s mistakes more easily.

Football is a team sports, when everyone’s fast, you can tell your team is going to play a lot better. You don’t got to worry about getting beat off the edge,” lineman Jackson Ormond says.

The Tigers will open the season hosting Mosinee on August 19. They will play their home games at Marshfield High School this season while their field undergoes renovations.

