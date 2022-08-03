Sandy’s Bark Park finalist for dog park grant

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Sandy’s Bark Park in the town of Rib Mountain is in the running to receive a $5,000 dog park grant.

The Rib Mountain park is one of 30 finalists from around the country in the PetSafe “Bark for Your Park” grant contest. Finalists were chosen based on the level of community enthusiasm and support for a dog park project and the overall impact the project will have on that community.

After a public voting period, the four communities with the highest votes will receive $25,000 for the construction of a new park and five communities will be awarded $5,000 to enhance their existing dog park.

The grant would be used to install water service in the newly expanded park. That will include a dog watering spigot and a water bottle filling station with a fountain.

You can click here to vote for Sandy’s Bark Park. You can vote once a day. The contest runs through August 31st.

