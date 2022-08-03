News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Sandy’s Bark Park finalist for dog park grant

Dog enjoys Sandy's Bark Park
Dog enjoys Sandy's Bark Park(wsaw)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Sandy’s Bark Park in the town of Rib Mountain is in the running to receive a $5,000 dog park grant.

The Rib Mountain park is one of 30 finalists from around the country in the PetSafe “Bark for Your Park” grant contest. Finalists were chosen based on the level of community enthusiasm and support for a dog park project and the overall impact the project will have on that community.

After a public voting period, the four communities with the highest votes will receive $25,000 for the construction of a new park and five communities will be awarded $5,000 to enhance their existing dog park.

The grant would be used to install water service in the newly expanded park. That will include a dog watering spigot and a water bottle filling station with a fountain.

You can click here to vote for Sandy’s Bark Park. You can vote once a day. The contest runs through August 31st.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking news
Man, 34, killed in Oneida County garage explosion
Lo Que Sea Lemonade and More food truck hits the streets of north central Wisconsin.
New food truck hits the streets of north central Wisconsin
This summer all pools will have limited capacity and encourage social distancing.
2 of Wausau’s city pools to close for the season this weekend
Amy Chulin-Carpenter
Woman gets 10 years probation in Nekoosa shooting
New rail system rolls into Wausau.
New rail system brings more train traffic to Wausau

Latest News

Livestock at the Wisconsin Valley Fair (2021)
Wisconsin Valley Fair continues for second day at Marathon Park Wednesday
Brittany Dobbins Live From Wisconsin Valley Fair
Brittany Dobbins Live From Wisconsin Valley Fair
Power outages
Power outages Wednesday morning as storms move through north central Wisconsin
Spoiling Your Ballot 8/2/2022
Spoiling Your Ballot 8/2/2022