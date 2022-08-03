News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Retlzaff posts bond, released from Shawano County Jail

Ann Retzlaff court appearance
Ann Retzlaff court appearance
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The owner of a Shawano County campground has been released on bond.

Ann Retzlaff was being held on a $15,000 cash bond on charges related to a chase with law enforcement. Online court records show her bond was posted by credit card.

Retzlaff is being held on a number of criminal charges stemming from a six-mile vehicle pursuit with law enforcement from Shawano and Menominee counties, including eluding an officer, recklessly endangering safety, resisting/obstructing an officer, and bail jumping. She argued that she is a sovereign citizen and not under the jurisdiction of law enforcement and avoided court hearings for months until bench warrants were issued for her arrest.

Retzlaff owns Annie’s Campground in Gresham. The property is now up for auction.

Bids are being accepted on the 212-site campground that sits on just over 155 acres at W12505 Roosevelt Rd.

Information on the auction was posted to Facebook Marketplace. You can also find it online here.

The auction is sealed-bid. All bids must be placed by Aug. 19 at noon. Buyers must sign a confidentiality agreement. Pricing is confidential.

A court signed an order to proceed with the sale of the campground as Retlzaff faces financial and legal battles in court.

According to documents obtained by Action 2 News, Retzlaff owes $1.5 million plus fees to the bank. The court order authorizes “the sale of substantially all of debtor’s assets pursuant to auction terms and procedures, free and clear of all liens, claims, leasehold interests and encumbrances.”

Retzlaff has argued the state and the corporations don’t have jurisdiction to take or sell her land and possessions.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person killed in Oneida County garage explosion
Man, 34, killed in Oneida County garage explosion
Lo Que Sea Lemonade and More food truck hits the streets of north central Wisconsin.
New food truck hits the streets of north central Wisconsin
This summer all pools will have limited capacity and encourage social distancing.
2 of Wausau’s city pools to close for the season this weekend
Power outages
Power outages Wednesday morning as storms move through north central Wisconsin
Amy Chulin-Carpenter
Woman gets 10 years probation in Nekoosa shooting

Latest News

Michael J. Fox attends "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's" gala benefiting...
Michael J. Fox event in Wausau rescheduled for April 2023
Zackery Schwartz, 25
Man charged with shooting at sherrif’s deputy will head to trial
Victim in deadly Oneida Co. garage explosion identified
Victim in deadly Oneida Co. garage explosion identified
National Night Out event in Kronenwetter
Kronenwetter hosts National Night Out event