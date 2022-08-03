News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Report: Semi driver fainted prior to crashing into Winnebago County home

A semi went off I-41 and struck an occupied house on Green Valley Rd. in Winnebago County on...
A semi went off I-41 and struck an occupied house on Green Valley Rd. in Winnebago County on July 25, 2022(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A crash report states the driver of a semi who crashed into a home in Winnebago County fainted due to a medical condition prior to the crash.

The report was released Wednesday by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

The report indicates that on July 25, at about 6 p.m., a semi driver was traveling south on I-41 in the Town of Vinland when he fainted and traveled into the west ditch. The semi continued through a safety fence and onto Green Valley Road. The truck crossed the road and hit a home in at 5833 Green Valley Road.

Family say 8-month-old Martin Stechner III was in the home and was killed as result of the crash.

A report details when a semi hit a home in Winnebago County.
A report details when a semi hit a home in Winnebago County.(Winnebago County Sheriff's Office)

The report states alcohol and drug use are not suspected. Blood tests were taken and results are pending. The driver of the semi was identified as a 63-year-old Little Chute man. He suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The Sheriff’s Office says the full crash reconstruction and full investigation are ongoing.

A local non-profit has launched a community effort to help Martin Stechner’s family. Solutions Recovery in Oshkosh, using its online fundraising platform, has started the only donation website endorsed by the family.

You can send donations to:

Solutions Recovery

Attn: Mendoza/Stechner Fund

621 Evans Street

Oshkosh, WI 54901

Make checks payable to the Mendoza/Stechner Fund

Or CLICK HERE to donate online.

Martin Stechner III
Martin Stechner III(Stechner family)

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person killed in Oneida County garage explosion
Man, 34, killed in Oneida County garage explosion
This summer all pools will have limited capacity and encourage social distancing.
2 of Wausau’s city pools to close for the season this weekend
Lo Que Sea Lemonade and More food truck hits the streets of north central Wisconsin.
New food truck hits the streets of north central Wisconsin
Power outages
Power outages Wednesday morning as storms move through north central Wisconsin
New rail system rolls into Wausau.
New rail system brings more train traffic to Wausau

Latest News

Four candidates for Wiscconsin's Third District
Democratic Primary contenders for 3rd Congressional District meet in forum
Early childhood educators take time to read to a group of 2-year-old children in their...
Funding child care like K-12 education is 1 long-term option as Wis. looks for solutions to challenges
3rd Congressional Candidate Forum 8/3/2022
3rd Congressional Candidate Forum 8/3/2022
Willis finishes the 800m race at the Trials of New York, where she qualified for the USA...
Roisin Willis wins 800-meter gold medal at World Junior Championships
Stevens Point Fire Department gears up for annual Fill the Boot campaign
Stevens Point Fire Department gears up for annual Fill the Boot campaign