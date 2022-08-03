Power outages Wednesday morning as storms move through north central Wisconsin
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:05 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Multiple power outages are being reported in north central Wisconsin as thunderstorms move through the area.
As of 4:00 a.m, Wisconsin Public Service is reporting the following outages:
- 916 customers impacted in Lincoln County
-997 customers impacted in Marathon County
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
