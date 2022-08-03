Power outages Wednesday morning as storms move through north central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Multiple power outages are being reported in north central Wisconsin as thunderstorms move through the area.

As of 4:00 a.m, Wisconsin Public Service is reporting the following outages:

- 916 customers impacted in Lincoln County

-997 customers impacted in Marathon County

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

