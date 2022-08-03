News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Power outages Wednesday morning as storms move through north central Wisconsin

Power outages
Power outages(MGN)
By Erinn Taylor
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:05 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Multiple power outages are being reported in north central Wisconsin as thunderstorms move through the area.

As of 4:00 a.m, Wisconsin Public Service is reporting the following outages:

- 916 customers impacted in Lincoln County

-997 customers impacted in Marathon County

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking news
Man, 34, killed in Oneida County garage explosion
Lo Que Sea Lemonade and More food truck hits the streets of north central Wisconsin.
New food truck hits the streets of north central Wisconsin
This summer all pools will have limited capacity and encourage social distancing.
2 of Wausau’s city pools to close for the season this weekend
Amy Chulin-Carpenter
Woman gets 10 years probation in Nekoosa shooting
Melissa Trumpy, 37.
Ill., Wis. authorities still searching for missing Green Co. woman

Latest News

Spoiling Your Ballot 8/2/2022
Spoiling Your Ballot 8/2/2022
Early voting stations in Wausau
How to “spoil” your ballot if you’ve voted for a candidate who dropped out
Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta
Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta
Tony Evers, Karen Timberlake, and the North Wausau Fire Department.
North Wausau Fire Department to receive part of $8 million grant from state