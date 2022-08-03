North Wausau Fire Department to receive part of $8 million grant from state

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The North Wausau Fire Department is receiving a $33,000 grant from the state of Wisconsin.

Governor Tony Evers was at the department this morning to announce the investment. $8 million total will be assorted to other departments throughout the state, as well. The money’s coming from the American Rescue Plan and will help with E-M-S Services in Wausau.

“Wausau Fire Department has done a great job of making sure that the people of Wausau are safe and get quick responses,” said Evers. “That’s part of their job.”

This one-time grant almost couldn’t have come at a better time for the North Wausau Fire Department, who are seeing an increase in calls with a short staff. The department currently has an average of 19.8 calls a day and expects roughly 6,800-7,000 calls by year’s end. That is a 3%-5% increase from their calls last year, as they received just shy of 6,500 calls in 2021.

“It’s just awesome, Can’t wait to see what this will bring us,” says Austin Kramier, Firefighter/Paramedic, North Wausau F.D. “We’re always looking to move forward, better ourselves, better ourselves for the community and give the best help else can. Like the governor said, this can really help us and give us a lot of cool equipment, training, put us in the right direction and really help us serve our community as the best we can.”

Wausau Fire Chief Bob Barteck has worked to add staff to the department. He is working to hire three new staff members at the moment and believes this grant will have a big impact for incoming E-M-T’s.

“We can increase our training and increase our equipment that we are providing for our paramedics,” said Chief Barteck. “And so there will be a real tangible improvement in quality of care that we can deliver because of these grant dollars.”

Chief Barteck is still accepting applications. If you are interesting in becoming a firefighter or E-M-T for North Wausau Fire Department, call 715-261-7900 or click here.

