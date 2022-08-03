News and First Alert Weather App
New food truck debuts at the Wisconsin Valley Fair

The fair continues through Sunday at Marathon Park in Wausau
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Cheese curds, elephant ears, and funnel cakes are popular traditional fair foods. While the Wisconsin Valley Fair is rich with 154 years of tradition, one food truck is making its first appearance at the fair this year.

The SmokeHouse Barbeque food truck specializes in smoked meats. Smoked pulled pork, brisket, and chicken sandwiches are on the menu.

Inside the truck the meats wait inside a smoke vault, resting on top of the flames. But before it gets there the owner smokes it at the Haddock Community Center. The truck team puts the meat on a bun and adds the barbecue sauce. Then it’s ready to serve. While it’s simple, it’s been a hit so far.

“This is our first year at the fair and we’re really excited about it. and we got to feed all the carnival workers on Monday. they all chose us which is fantastic, you know, we’re so honored,” said Donna Reith, SmokeHouse Barbecue.

While it’s their first time at the fair, the truck has been up and running for two years out of Stevens Point. They were awarded ‘Best of Portage County’ for both years. If you want to stop out and give the sandwich a try, they’ll be at the fair through Sunday.

Fair food is always a main attraction.

“I’m probably looking forward to the fair food the most because it’s just so delicious,” said Reese Seroka, an 11-year-old fair goer.

