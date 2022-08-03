Michael J. Fox event in Wausau rescheduled for April 2023

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin announced Wednesday that “An Evening with Michael J. Fox ‘No Time Like the Future” is rescheduled for Monday, April 17, 2023.

Fox was originally scheduled to speak at the Grand Theater on April 19, 2022, as part of the George L. Ruder Forum.

In a release the Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin said tickets for the original 2022 event “will be valid for the rescheduled event in 2023; no action is needed.”

If you’re now unable to make the 2023 date can get a refund. You can do that by calling the Grand Theater Ticket Office (715) 842-0988.

If you’d like to buy tickets for the 2023 date, you can buy them online through the Grand Theater’s website. Tickets start at $50.

The Community Foundation said The George L. Ruder Forum was established to bring nationally known speakers to the Wausau area to address issues of current interest and importance.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.