Man charged with shooting at sherrif’s deputy will head to trial

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 25-year-old man charged with firing a gun at a deputy will head to trial.

Zackery Schwartz is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and 11 other counts.

After a preliminary hearing Wednesday, a judge found enough evidence for the case to go to trial.

The incident happened last August. According to a press release, a Marathon County Sheriff’s deputy saw a vehicle parked at a car dealership near County Road WW in the village of Maine. The vehicle was reported to have eluded a Lincoln County deputy attempting to stop the driver for a speeding violation. The suspect’s vehicle was traveling around 100 mph when it entered Marathon County.

A deputy located the vehicle in the parking lot of the car dealership around 10 p.m. Investigators said the deputy gave verbal commands to the driver, who did not comply.

Prosecutors said Schwartz got out of the vehicle and shot at the deputy. The deputy returned fire. Schwartz was shot multiple times, according to court documents. A woman stayed in the vehicle. According to the Department of Justice, the deputy did not know the woman was in the vehicle until right before the man fired at the deputy. Both Schwartz and the woman were injured by gunfire and were taken to area hospitals.

Courts documents state Schwartz shot at the deputy because he wanted the deputy to kill him.

The deputy was not injured. He has been identified as Nathan Olig, a 12-year veteran of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department.

A date has not yet been set for an arraignment and trial.

