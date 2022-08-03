Lakeshore Humane Society needs help caring for hundreds of rescued bunnies and rabbits

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an animal hoarding situation. A tip from PETA led authorities to the property outside of Kiel, in the Township of Schleswig, where hundreds of animals were discovered.

In executing a search warrant, Tuesday morning, the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, along with peta, state investigators, and officials with the lakeshore humane society found more neglected animals than they ever expected. “I’ve been through hoarding situations before - 50, 75 animals - nothing like what we walked into on this property,” says Tina Nichols, executive director of the Lakeshore Humane Society.

In total, nearly 500 animals were pulled out of several dirty and feces filled outbuildings on the property, many of the animals cramped and caged together - including a row of twelve kennels, full of rabbits, stacked four high.

According to Nichols, “The conditions of the cages were so poor that they were caving onto the rabbits below them and there was so much feces that some of the cages below them would be completely filled with feces. So, the last time anything in that barn had been cleaned was probably years.”

Two hundred and seventy-five rabbits and bunnies, more than 130 quail, roosters, chicks and chickens, ducks and ducklings were all rescued. “We’re a small shelter, so we couldn’t house anywhere near this on our property. We’re very blessed that we have a sponsor that is allowing us to temporarily use this space, but it can’t be permanent,” says Nichols.

Volunteers and humane society staff are caring for all of the animals. They’re examining them, feeding them, and making sure they have water to drink. And, they were even able to release a large number of ducks into a pond. Nichols adds, “It was amazing to be able to watch them, first time in water. And the joy that these ducks were feeling being able to wash themselves, and swim and fly for the first time was incredible.”

But all of this work, with the hundreds of animals that need care, takes time -- money and extra sets of hands. The Lakeshore Humane Society is looking for help. “We need a team of volunteers that will be willing to come here every day and help us. And then we need people to rehome these rabbits,” says Nichols.

The Lakeshore Humane Society hopes to have some of the rabbits and bunnies ready for adoption this weekend. People are encouraged to follow the humane society’s website and Facebook page for information on how they can help.

