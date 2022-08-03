Kronenwetter hosts National Night Out event

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - Area law enforcement and fire departments gathered in Kronenwetter Tuesday night for a National Night Out event.

The event at Towering Pines Park included the Kronenwetter Fire and Police Departments, Riverside Fire Department and the Marathon County SWAT Team and Kronenwetter Public Works. The night was a success for the young and the young at heart.

“Everybody likes to go in and outside the trucks and see all the gear. Try on the helmet, jackets. Just kind of take a tour of everything. Walk around the trucks, see all the compartments, all the different tools. The equipment that we use.” said Kronenwetter Fire Department Lt. Andy Toboyek.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie that takes place in communities all across the country.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.