Good News Project sends supplies to Ukraine

By Desiree Fischer
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Dozens of pieces of medical equipment are being sent to Ukraine thanks to a Wausau non-profit.

On Wednesday, the Good News Project gathered and shipped more than 300 hundred pieces of durable medical equipment like commodes, wheelchairs and crutches. They also sent out 3 pallets of incontinence supplies.

The Health Equipment Lending Program is a Good News Project program that provides medical supplies to people that need them. Today’s donation is expected to arrive at a military hospital in Ukraine in two weeks.

“There’s been a huge demand for medical equipment ever since the war began because of the injuries and people had a really hard time just getting the equipment to Ukraine”, said Christine Daniels, Executive Director of the Good News Project.

The Good News Project is partnering with Chalice of Mercy, a non-profit group in Eau Claire, to ship the supplies.

