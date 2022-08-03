First Alert Weather: Strong thunderstorms Wednesday morning won’t last for long

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Active weather being observed across North-Central Wisconsin Wednesday morning as a frontal system slides east. Strong thunderstorm producing moderate to heavy rainfall, and strong winds. Storm threats will remain non-severe.

Showers and thunderstorms will gradually clear throughout the morning hours. The second half of Wednesday will feature drier conditions and partly cloudy skies. Humidity decreasing throughout the day. Highs near the mid to upper 80s.

Sunny and dry conditions return for Thursday and Friday. Highs sitting around the mid-80s. A warm front arrives for the weekend and will bring 90-degree temperatures.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.