DeMarre Carroll reunites with Budenholzer as Bucks assistant

The Milwaukee Bucks have hired former NBA player DeMarre Carroll and former Utah Jazz assistant coach Vince Legarza as assistant coaches
Bucks
Bucks(Credit: NBA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have hired former NBA player DeMarre Carroll and former Utah Jazz assistant coach Vince Legarza as assistant coaches.

Carroll will be reunited with Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer after playing for him with the Atlanta Hawks from 2013-15. His 11-season NBA playing career also included stints with the Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz, Toronto Raptors, Brooklyn Nets and San Antonio Spurs. Carroll most recently played with San Antonio and Houston in the 2019-20 season.

Legarza spent the last four seasons as an assistant coach with the Jazz. Before Utah, Legarza spent three seasons in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ player development department.

In other moves, the Bucks promoted Charles Lee from assistant coach to associate head coach, promoted Blaine Mueller from head video coordinator to assistant coach, and promoted Sidney Dobner from assistant video coordinator to head video coordinator. This will mark the ninth season that Lee has worked on one of Budenholzer’s staffs.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

