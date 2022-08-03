The animals have arrived to the Wisconsin Valley Fair

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The animals arrived at the Wisconsin Valley Fairgrounds on Wednesday morning. While fairgoers are excited to see the animals, 4-H kids have been waiting all year for the fair.

“Bringing the animals allows kids who normally don’t experience much farm life to get out and work with the animals,” said Tyler Fust, farmer with 4-H.

Abby Faaza is a 4-H Badger whose been showing cows for four years. During the fair, Faaza said she spends all day every day in the barn.

“We do barn duty’s so you have to, like, clean up poop and get straw and feed them. Water them. Wash them,” said Abbi Faaza, Badger 4-H.

The work starts before the gates even open each day.

“Every morning they come and wash the animals and we take out any of the dirty bedding. And we have to put down fresh shavings and straw on top. So, it’s a 2-3 hour process every morning,” said Tyler Fust, farmer with 4-H.

The work continues throughout the day. As cows continue to produce milk, 4-H has to keep up.

“Actually I think its that cow right there,” said Fust referencing a particular cow, “is milking 170 pounds a day so we milk three times a day.”

The 4-H kids I spoke with say while it is hard work, it’s something they really enjoy.

“It’s all about the kids so just so just looking forward to watching them do their best in the showing ring and having fun,” said Fust.

4-H students begin showing Thursday morning at 8:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.