News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Woodchucks fall to Kenosha Kingfish for 4th straight loss

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Woodchucks lost their fourth-straight game after falling to the Kenosha Kingfish 13-11. The Woodchucks have given up 45 runs in their last three games.

The Kingfish struck first in the second, scoring three runs with two outs. James Oman opened the scoring with an RBI single. Then two batters later, Parker Stinson hit a spinner with the bases loaded that the Woodchucks couldn’t handle, bringing home the second run. A wild pitch scored the third run.

The third inning is when the wheels came off. With the bases loaded and two outs again, Oman drilled a ball to the right center field gap, scoring three runs. The ball thrown back into the infield was overthrown, reaching the stands and scoring Oman.

The Woodchucks fall to 12-12 in the second half. They’ll host the Kingfish again on Wednesday at 6:35 pm.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police looking for 17-year-old Morgan Wallens.
Wausau Police Dept. looking for missing teen
Inside a Wisconsin Rapids ambulance
Wisconsin Rapids seeing big increase in emergency response calls
A 17-year-old died and four other people were seriously hurt after being stabbed while tubing...
17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river
Lo Que Sea Lemonade and More food truck hits the streets of north central Wisconsin.
New food truck hits the streets of north central Wisconsin
Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Josh Hader throws against the Toronto Blue Jays during the...
Brewers trade star closer Josh Hader to Padres

Latest News

Kenosha Kingfish Vs Woodchucks 8/1/2022
Kenosha Kingfish Vs Woodchucks 8/1/2022
Texas Rangers relief pitcher Matt Bush throws to the Seattle Mariners in the sixth inning of a...
Brewers acquire reliever Matt Bush from Rangers
Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Josh Hader throws against the Toronto Blue Jays during the...
Brewers trade star closer Josh Hader to Padres
Maddy Miklesh scores during a SPASH softball game against DC Everest
The Miklesh family softball tradition