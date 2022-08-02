Woodchucks fall to Kenosha Kingfish for 4th straight loss

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Woodchucks lost their fourth-straight game after falling to the Kenosha Kingfish 13-11. The Woodchucks have given up 45 runs in their last three games.

The Kingfish struck first in the second, scoring three runs with two outs. James Oman opened the scoring with an RBI single. Then two batters later, Parker Stinson hit a spinner with the bases loaded that the Woodchucks couldn’t handle, bringing home the second run. A wild pitch scored the third run.

The third inning is when the wheels came off. With the bases loaded and two outs again, Oman drilled a ball to the right center field gap, scoring three runs. The ball thrown back into the infield was overthrown, reaching the stands and scoring Oman.

The Woodchucks fall to 12-12 in the second half. They’ll host the Kingfish again on Wednesday at 6:35 pm.

