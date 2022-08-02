Wood County non-emergency lines down
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Wood County Dispatch’s regular non-emergency phone lines are down.
According to an email from the lines went down around 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
If you need non-emergent police, fire, or ems, please contact 715-421-8764, 715-421-8332, 715-421-8724, or 715-421-8679.
If there is an emergency, 911 phone lines are still working. No word on when the non-emergency line will be working again.
