Wood County non-emergency lines down

WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Wood County Dispatch’s regular non-emergency phone lines are down.

According to an email from the lines went down around 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

If you need non-emergent police, fire, or ems, please contact 715-421-8764, 715-421-8332, 715-421-8724, or 715-421-8679.

If there is an emergency, 911 phone lines are still working. No word on when the non-emergency line will be working again.

