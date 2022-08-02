News and First Alert Weather App
Woman gets 10 years probation in Nekoosa shooting

Amy Chulin-Carpenter
Amy Chulin-Carpenter
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A 51-year-old woman convicted of shooting a man in Nekoosa last March will spend 10 years on probation.

Amy Chulin-Carpenter was initially charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and operating a firearm while intoxicated in a domestic abuse case.

Chulin-Carpenter’s trial began Monday morning. During day one jurors were told a plea agreement had been reached and the jurors were dismissed, according to online court records. Chulin-Carpenter pleaded no contest to aggravated battery. Her two other counts were dismissed but considered as part of the sentencing.

The Nekoosa Police Chief said on March 2, 2021 a 63-year-old man was shot and injured at a home on Cranmoor Road. He was injured but in stable condition the following day.

Chulin-Carpenter received credit for one year already spent in custody.

