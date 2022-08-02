Stevens Point native Roisin Willis qualifies for 800m final in World Athletics U20 Championships

COLUMBIA. (WSAW) - Stevens Point native Roisin Willis has qualified for the U20 World Championships final at the World Athletics U20 Championships.

Willis, who ran in the third heat of the semifinals, ran a 2:02.49 to win the heat by a full second. She ran the seventh fastest time among the 24 athletes in the three heats. She qualified for the U20 World Championships by taking second place at the US U20 competition.

The final in the event is schedule for tomorrow at 6:10 pm. Willis’ personal best of 2:00.03 is the second-best in the field remaining. The event will be streamed on the Peacock streaming service.

