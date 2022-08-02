News and First Alert Weather App
Stevens Point native Roisin Willis qualifies for 800m final in World Athletics U20 Championships

Willis finishes the 800m race at the Trials of New York, where she qualified for the USA...
Willis finishes the 800m race at the Trials of New York, where she qualified for the USA Olympic Trials with the best 16-year-old time in history.(Roisin Willis)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBIA. (WSAW) - Stevens Point native Roisin Willis has qualified for the U20 World Championships final at the World Athletics U20 Championships.

Willis, who ran in the third heat of the semifinals, ran a 2:02.49 to win the heat by a full second. She ran the seventh fastest time among the 24 athletes in the three heats. She qualified for the U20 World Championships by taking second place at the US U20 competition.

The final in the event is schedule for tomorrow at 6:10 pm. Willis’ personal best of 2:00.03 is the second-best in the field remaining. The event will be streamed on the Peacock streaming service.

