State Patrol to conduct aerial speed monitoring in Marathon, Portage counties

A sign noting the zone in which the Wisconsin State Patrol is conducting aerial enforcement of...
A sign noting the zone in which the Wisconsin State Patrol is conducting aerial enforcement of traffic laws.(Wisconsin State Patrol)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are scheduled to keep an eye out for traffic violations from the air this week.

On Wednesday, Aug. 3 the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit will monitor I-39 in Portage County. On Saturday, Aug. 6 it will monitor US 51 in Marathon County.

State Patrol’s Aircraft program provides aerial support to ground-based units in traffic law enforcement. They detect speeding and reckless drivers from surveillance overhead. By use of a timing device known as VASCAR, the pilots can clock target vehicles suspected of traveling at excessive speeds and then call down to ground cars to initiate a traffic stop.

Aerial speed enforcement will also take place this week in Waukesha, Dane, and St. Croix counties.

