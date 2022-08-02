State Patrol to conduct aerial speed monitoring in Marathon, Portage counties

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are scheduled to keep an eye out for traffic violations from the air this week.

On Wednesday, Aug. 3 the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit will monitor I-39 in Portage County. On Saturday, Aug. 6 it will monitor US 51 in Marathon County.

State Patrol’s Aircraft program provides aerial support to ground-based units in traffic law enforcement. They detect speeding and reckless drivers from surveillance overhead. By use of a timing device known as VASCAR, the pilots can clock target vehicles suspected of traveling at excessive speeds and then call down to ground cars to initiate a traffic stop.

Aerial speed enforcement will also take place this week in Waukesha, Dane, and St. Croix counties.

