News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Republican Michels spends nearly $12 million on governor run

Tim Michels
Tim Michels(Tim Michels campaign)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Tim Michels has spent nearly $1 million a week, for a total of nearly $12 million of his own money, in his run for Wisconsin governor that began in late April, campaign finance reports filed ahead of next week’s primary election show.

Michels is endorsed by Donald Trump in the race where he faces former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and state Rep. Tim Ramthun. Michels is co-owner of Michels Corp., the state’s largest construction company.

Reports filed with the state on Monday show that Michels spent another $4 million of his own money in July on the race, bringing his total spent so far to just under $12 million.

Kleefisch has raised about $7.5 million total for the race since joining it in September, none of it from her own pocket. Ramthun has raised about $189,000 total.

The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will advance to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. He has raised $11.1 million through July, including more than $1.1 million last month.

Trump planned a Friday rally in Waukesha County for Michels. Kleefisch has been endorsed by former Vice President Mike Pence.

Despite the Trump endorsement, Michels on Monday at a live town hall refused to say whether he would back him in a run for president in 2024.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lo Que Sea Lemonade and More food truck hits the streets of north central Wisconsin.
New food truck hits the streets of north central Wisconsin
Police looking for 17-year-old Morgan Wallens.
Wausau Police Dept. looking for missing teen
Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Josh Hader throws against the Toronto Blue Jays during the...
Brewers trade star closer Josh Hader to Padres
Police say two women and five children, ages 5 to 13, are dead after a crash involving a...
7 killed, including 5 kids, in wrong-way crash in Illinois
Inside a Wisconsin Rapids ambulance
Wisconsin Rapids seeing big increase in emergency response calls

Latest News

Feedback sought for regional housing study
Milwaukee Brewers' Jonathan Lucroy bats during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the...
Former Brewers catcher Jonathan Lucroy retires
School desks in a classroom.
Law enforcement training to be held this week at Adams-Friendship area schools
A sign noting the zone in which the Wisconsin State Patrol is conducting aerial enforcement of...
State Patrol to conduct aerial speed monitoring in Marathon, Portage counties