Portion of County J in Ringle to close Aug. 8-11 for culvert replacment

County Road J in the town of Ringle is scheduled to be closed from Aug. 8th through Aug.11 for...
County Road J in the town of Ringle is scheduled to be closed from Aug. 8th through Aug.11 for culvert replacements.(Pexels.com)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RINGLE, Wis. (WSAW) - County Road J in the town of Ringle is scheduled to be closed from Aug. 8th through Aug.11 for culvert replacements.  The Road will be closed to all traffic for the duration of the project.

The culverts are located between Count Road Q and State Highway 29, approximately 0.2 mile north of Timber Ridge Lane.

Traffic will be detoured to County Road Q.  As an alternate route, traffic may also use State Highway 153 to County Road X.

Road Closure - County J - Town of Ringle
Road Closure - County J - Town of Ringle(WSAW)

