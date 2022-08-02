Man charged with attacking woman in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - An Appleton man is criminally charged, accused of attacking a woman who was out for a walk last Friday night.

Natasha Fuller, 22, is shocked and says she’s still traumatized by what happened to her. She says Huss attacked her, unprovoked.

Steven R. Huss, 54, is charged with Robbery with Use of Force, a felony, and Battery and Disorderly Conduct, which are misdemeanors, for an incident in the alley behind his house on W. College Ave. His bond was set at $1,500 cash.

”I think it’s important to advocate for myself and for women in the community or whatever the case may be,” Fuller told us. “Things like this happen, and it’s not okay, obviously. But I think it could take some more digging into to be addressed further. Whatever that looks like, I don’t know, but I don’t want it to get swept under the rug.”

Fuller tells us she went for a walk to blow off some steam. “I was alone. I was non-responsive. I wasn’t really paying attention. Like I said, I had been crying before that, just listening to my music, and it’s traumatic.” As she walked on Kimball Alley, a man driving a pickup truck honked his horn at her and yelled at her.

She said she feared for her safety and took out her phone to start recording.

The criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News states the man, later identified as Huss, “became upset and exited the truck” and confronted her. The complaint states he grabbed her by the back of the head, threw her to the ground, and hit her several times on the head.

He took the woman’s phone, then drove away. The woman stated that Huss had a gun in a holster on his hip but did not threaten her with it.

Officers located Huss and found the victim’s cellphone in his pocket, according to the complaint.

Huss told them he “was unsure why he had attacked” the victim. He stated that he was trying to back up his truck when he noticed the woman walking past the truck. He later backed up and started to drive onto Kimball Alley and noticed the woman walking on the side of the road where there were tire marks. He said he honked his horn so she would move out of the way.

Huss claimed the woman got upset and accused him of almost hitting her with his truck.

Huss saw her grab her phone to record and he “was worried about being on the internet.” He got out of his truck to confront her. Huss admitted that he had thrown her to the ground and hit her. He also admitted to taking her phone. He said the victim attempted to get inside his truck to get her phone but he pulled her out and drove away.

Officers viewed a video taken by the victim during the incident. It shows Huss asking the woman why she was in the middle of the road. Huss walks toward the woman and her phone drops. Audio recorded Huss saying “f---ing b---h.”

With his wife’s help, police were able to get Huss to turn himself in to authorities to face charges.

Even though he’s been charged and remains in jail, Fuller continues to fear for her safety. “Traumatized. It’s hard to talk. I have a lot of anxiety.”

As a condition of bond, Huss “shall not commit any crime; shall neither directly nor indirectly threaten, harass, intimidate or otherwise interfere with victims or witnesses in this action.” He cannot possess or use dangerous weapons.

His next court date has not been set.

Fuller says justice and forgiveness go together, but she’s still looking for peace.

”I’ll be okay, you know what I mean. But there’s a lot happening. Just trying to process, what does life look like after this. Where do we go from here. Am I safe. Are other people safe,” she told us.

She told us she’s thankful for the kindness and compassion she’s received from the Appleton Police Department as she copes with what happened.

