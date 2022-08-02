Man, 34, killed in Oneida County garage explosion

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) -- A 34-year-old man has died after he was injured in a garage explosion Monday night in Oneida County.

Around 7:30 p.m, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting there was an explosion in a garage southwest of Rhinelander in the town of Crescent.

The cause of the explosion is being investigated by Oneida County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Marathon County Bomb Squad.

Crescent Fire Department, Crescent First Responders, Rhinelander Fire Department, Newbold Fire Department, Oneida County Emergency Medical Services, and the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the scene.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.