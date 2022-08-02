News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Law enforcement training to be held this week at Adams-Friendship area schools

School desks in a classroom.
School desks in a classroom.(Source: Pixabay via MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting training Tuesday through Thursday at Adams-Friendship Area Schools. Law enforcement officers may be wearing tactical clothing and carrying firearms near the schools.

The training event will be geared towards school safety and our response. There will be numerous law enforcement vehicles and personnel present at the schools.

The sheriff’s department is conducting training to improve the response, reaction, and readiness of the agencies and personnel involved should an actual event occur.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lo Que Sea Lemonade and More food truck hits the streets of north central Wisconsin.
New food truck hits the streets of north central Wisconsin
Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Josh Hader throws against the Toronto Blue Jays during the...
Brewers trade star closer Josh Hader to Padres
Police looking for 17-year-old Morgan Wallens.
Wausau Police Dept. looking for missing teen
Police say two women and five children, ages 5 to 13, are dead after a crash involving a...
7 killed, including 5 kids, in wrong-way crash in Illinois
Inside a Wisconsin Rapids ambulance
Wisconsin Rapids seeing big increase in emergency response calls

Latest News

A sign noting the zone in which the Wisconsin State Patrol is conducting aerial enforcement of...
State Patrol to conduct aerial speed monitoring in Marathon, Portage counties
Blueberry picking season is underway
Blueberry picking season is underway
County Road J in the town of Ringle is scheduled to be closed from Aug. 8th through Aug.11 for...
Portion of County J in Ringle to close Aug. 8-11 for culvert replacment
Chet's Blueberry Farm sees loss in crop this season.
Fall weather hinders summer’s berry crops in central Wisconsin