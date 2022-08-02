Law enforcement training to be held this week at Adams-Friendship area schools

ADAMS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting training Tuesday through Thursday at Adams-Friendship Area Schools. Law enforcement officers may be wearing tactical clothing and carrying firearms near the schools.

The training event will be geared towards school safety and our response. There will be numerous law enforcement vehicles and personnel present at the schools.

The sheriff’s department is conducting training to improve the response, reaction, and readiness of the agencies and personnel involved should an actual event occur.

