Ill., Wis. authorities still searching for missing Green Co. woman

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities are still searching for a missing 37-year-old Green County mother of three who hasn’t been seen since October.

The search for Melissa Trumpy, who was last seen in Monroe, was launched Oct. 27, 2021, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois recalled. Officials initiated the case after her boyfriend, Derek Hammer, was taken into custody by the department for unrelated outstanding warrants in Green County, Wisconsin.

The Illinois sheriff’s office said that it believes Trumpy was visiting Hammer in Shannon, Illinois, around the time she went missing and that her vehicle was found later on a road in Stephenson County, Illinois.

The sheriff’s office detailed that multiple law enforcement agencies and volunteer groups have been involved in the search for Trumpy since her disappearance. These departments include the Illinois State Police, FBI, Federal Fish and Wildlife Police and Green County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin.

37 year old woman still missing (WIFR)

Dozens of search warrants have been conducted and multiple subpoenas have been ordered, the Carroll Co. Sheriff’s Office explained. Searches have taken place in the air, on the ground, in water and with the use of K-9 units.

Trumpy is described as 5′10″ tall and weighs 160 pounds. She has long blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Trumpy’s disappearance should call Carroll County Crime Stoppers at 815-244-7867. The agency added that tips gave be given anonymously and may result in a cash reward.

