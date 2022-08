WAUTOMA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to stay away from the area of 613 W Main St in the city of Wautoma after a report of a gas leak.

The sheriff’s office will send another alert when it is safe for people to return to their homes.

No other information has been released at this time.

