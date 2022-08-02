News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Gableman floated decertifying Biden’s win, later backed off

Gableman releases interim report on 2020 election
Gableman releases interim report on 2020 election
By SCOTT BAUER
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The special investigator hired by Republicans in Wisconsin to review the 2020 election told lawmakers publicly they should consider decertifying President Joe Biden’s win, but later said in a private memo that such a move would be a “practical impossibility.”

Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman was hired by Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos in June 2021 to investigate Donald Trump’s loss in Wisconsin.

Vos hired Gableman under intense pressure from Trump and others who falsely believed the election had been stolen from the former president.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lo Que Sea Lemonade and More food truck hits the streets of north central Wisconsin.
New food truck hits the streets of north central Wisconsin
Breaking news
Man, 34, killed in Oneida County garage explosion
Police looking for 17-year-old Morgan Wallens.
Wausau Police Dept. looking for missing teen
This summer all pools will have limited capacity and encourage social distancing.
2 of Wausau’s city pools to close for the season this weekend
Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Josh Hader throws against the Toronto Blue Jays during the...
Brewers trade star closer Josh Hader to Padres

Latest News

Tim Michels
Republican Michels spends nearly $12 million on governor run
Tudor Dixon participates in a firearms training at Recoil Firearms in Taylor, Michigan.
Tudor Dixon on receiving Donald Trump's endorsement in GOP governor's primary
Sarah Godlewski and Mandela Barnes
Statement: Sarah Godlewski is suspending U.S. Senate campaign
Wisconsin GOP hopefuls Kleefisch, Michels clash over gas tax
FILE - Former President Donald Trump points to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a rally July...
Former President Trump to rally for Wisconsin governor candidate Michels