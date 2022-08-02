News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Former Brewers catcher Jonathan Lucroy retires

Milwaukee Brewers' Jonathan Lucroy bats during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the...
Milwaukee Brewers' Jonathan Lucroy bats during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Sunday, July 31, 2016, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Benny Sieu)(Benny Sieu | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Former Brewers catcher Jonathan Lucroy has retired, the team announced Tuesday. He will retire as a Milwaukee Brewer.

“I am honored to retire a Milwaukee Brewer and be inducted into the Wall of Honor, amongst so many of the greats in this franchise. The Brewers and the City of Milwaukee have always held a special place in my heart, I feel at ease and at home here,” Lucroy said.

He continued, “I want to thank the fans, the front office and the baseball staff for making my time in Milwaukee so memorable.

Lucroy finishes his career with two All-Star appearances and 108 home runs. 79 of them were hit in seven seasons with Milwaukee, hitting .284 in that stretch.

Lucroy will be inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lo Que Sea Lemonade and More food truck hits the streets of north central Wisconsin.
New food truck hits the streets of north central Wisconsin
Police looking for 17-year-old Morgan Wallens.
Wausau Police Dept. looking for missing teen
Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Josh Hader throws against the Toronto Blue Jays during the...
Brewers trade star closer Josh Hader to Padres
Police say two women and five children, ages 5 to 13, are dead after a crash involving a...
7 killed, including 5 kids, in wrong-way crash in Illinois
Inside a Wisconsin Rapids ambulance
Wisconsin Rapids seeing big increase in emergency response calls

Latest News

James Oman celebrates an error-filled grand slam against the Wausau Woodchucks on Monday.
Woodchucks fall to Kenosha Kingfish for 4th straight loss
Kenosha Kingfish Vs Woodchucks 8/1/2022
Kenosha Kingfish Vs Woodchucks 8/1/2022
Texas Rangers relief pitcher Matt Bush throws to the Seattle Mariners in the sixth inning of a...
Brewers acquire reliever Matt Bush from Rangers
Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Josh Hader throws against the Toronto Blue Jays during the...
Brewers trade star closer Josh Hader to Padres