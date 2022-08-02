News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Hot & humid weather on tap

Chance for showers and thunderstorms to occur late Tuesday into Wednesday.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The summer heat will make a comeback in the days ahead and may feature chances for showers and thunderstorms.

The Wisconsin Valley Fair gets underway on Tuesday and it will be a warmer day with a partly cloudy sky. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Humidity gradually increasing throughout the day, becoming muggier in the late afternoon as a warm front lifts across the region.

A few showers may be possible Tuesday evening, but greater chances for showers and thunderstorms to occur after midnight Wednesday as a cold front moves in. Some storms on Wednesday have the potential to be strong. Muggy with highs on Wednesday are in the mid to upper 80s. Temperatures and humidity will begin to decrease during the afternoon.

Less muggy Thursday with afternoon readings topping out in the low 80s. A fair amount of sunshine is expected. Partly cloudy Friday with highs in the mid 80s. Next weekend has more sun than clouds on Saturday, August 6th with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Sunday, August 7th could have times of showers and storms, humid with highs around 80.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

