First Alert Weather: Hot & humid weather on tap

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The summer heat will make a comeback in the days ahead and may feature chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Turning warmer for Tuesday and Wednesday. (WSAW)

The Wisconsin Valley Fair gets underway on Tuesday and it will be a warmer day with a partly cloudy sky. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Humidity gradually increasing throughout the day, becoming muggier in the late afternoon as a warm front lifts across the region.

Gradually increasing in humidity for Tuesday and parts of Wednesday (WSAW)

A few showers may be possible Tuesday evening, but greater chances for showers and thunderstorms to occur after midnight Wednesday as a cold front moves in. Some storms on Wednesday have the potential to be strong. Muggy with highs on Wednesday are in the mid to upper 80s. Temperatures and humidity will begin to decrease during the afternoon.

A chance for strong thunderstorms to occur late Tuesday and parts of Wednesdau (WSAW)

Strong thunderstorms may be possible after midnight Wednesday (WSAW)

Chance for some lingering showers to occur at times on Wednesday (WSAW)

Less muggy Thursday with afternoon readings topping out in the low 80s. A fair amount of sunshine is expected. Partly cloudy Friday with highs in the mid 80s. Next weekend has more sun than clouds on Saturday, August 6th with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Sunday, August 7th could have times of showers and storms, humid with highs around 80.

