Feedback sought for regional housing study

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The North Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission has launched an online survey to assess the housing needs in the Wausau metro area.

The survey is seeking feedback from people living in the town of Rib Mountain, villages of Kronenwetter, Maine, Marathon City, Rothschild, and Weston, and Schofield and Wausau.

The survey will close after Oct. 31, 2022. The North Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission will compile the results and complete the project by December 2022.

This project uses census data, real estate data, surveys, and interviews to find out what kinds of housing need to be built in the region and what communities can do to help.

Research shows the region’s population is growing and housing has not kept up with demand. An expected 2,000+ housing units of all types are needed by 2025 and another 1,100+ units are needed by 2030 according to population projections. People are also living longer and staying in their homes longer.

NCWRPC will host three open houses this fall to discuss the project and hear from the community.

Click here to take the survey.

