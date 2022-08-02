News and First Alert Weather App
Brewers acquire reliever Matt Bush from Rangers

Texas Rangers relief pitcher Matt Bush throws to the Seattle Mariners in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Brewers have acquired reliever Matt Bush from the Texas Rangers, the team announced Monday night.

Bush, who was the first overall draft pick in the 2004 MLB Draft, has a 2.95 ERA in 36.2 innings for the Rangers this season. He has two more years of control on his contract.

In return, the Brewers traded infielder Mike Mathias and pitcher Antoine Kelly to the Rangers.

