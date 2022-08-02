Brewers acquire reliever Matt Bush from Rangers
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Brewers have acquired reliever Matt Bush from the Texas Rangers, the team announced Monday night.
Bush, who was the first overall draft pick in the 2004 MLB Draft, has a 2.95 ERA in 36.2 innings for the Rangers this season. He has two more years of control on his contract.
In return, the Brewers traded infielder Mike Mathias and pitcher Antoine Kelly to the Rangers.
