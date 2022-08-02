News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Brewers acquire pitcher Trevor Rosenthal, report says

FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2020, file photo, San Diego Padres relief pitcher Trevor Rosenthal...
FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2020, file photo, San Diego Padres relief pitcher Trevor Rosenthal throws to a San Francisco Giants batter during a baseball game in San Diego. Rosenthal, now with the Oakland Athletics, will have season-ending surgery for a torn hip labrum. Manager Bob Melvin made the announcement Wednesday, July 7, before the Athletics played the second of three games against the Houston Astros. Melvin said Rosenthal will have the surgery in Colorado on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan, File)(Derrick Tuskan | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Brewers have traded for reliever Trevor Rosenthal from the San Francisco Giants, multiple reports say.

Rosenthal has pitched in eight MLB seasons with five different teams, most notably six seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals to begin his career. He has 132 saves in his career, including 11 in 2020. He hasn’t pitched since that season due to a variety of injuries, most recently a hamstring injury. He signed with the Giants earlier in July.

This marks the third trade the Brewers have made involving a reliever in the last two days after trading Josh Hader for Taylor Rogers, and acquiring Matt Bush from the Texas Rangers. It is not known who the Brewers traded to acquire Rosenthal.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lo Que Sea Lemonade and More food truck hits the streets of north central Wisconsin.
New food truck hits the streets of north central Wisconsin
Breaking news
Man, 34, killed in Oneida County garage explosion
Police looking for 17-year-old Morgan Wallens.
Wausau Police Dept. looking for missing teen
This summer all pools will have limited capacity and encourage social distancing.
2 of Wausau’s city pools to close for the season this weekend
Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Josh Hader throws against the Toronto Blue Jays during the...
Brewers trade star closer Josh Hader to Padres

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers' Jonathan Lucroy bats during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the...
Former Brewers catcher Jonathan Lucroy retires
James Oman celebrates an error-filled grand slam against the Wausau Woodchucks on Monday.
Woodchucks fall to Kenosha Kingfish for 4th straight loss
Kenosha Kingfish Vs Woodchucks 8/1/2022
Kenosha Kingfish Vs Woodchucks 8/1/2022
Texas Rangers relief pitcher Matt Bush throws to the Seattle Mariners in the sixth inning of a...
Brewers acquire reliever Matt Bush from Rangers