AbbyBank to host ‘Shred Day’ supporting Peyton’s Promise

(Storyblocks)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - AbbyBank will host a free shred event on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

People can bring confidential paper documents to the AbbyBank from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. While this event is free, donations of non-perishable food or hygiene items will be accepted to support Peyton’s Promise.

There is a limit of two boxes per customer. All paper, binder, rubber bands, and hanging file folders must be removed.

Click here for more information.

Click here for a list of AbbyBank locations.

