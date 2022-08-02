News and First Alert Weather App
2 of Wausau’s city pools to close for the season this weekend

This summer all pools will have limited capacity and encourage social distancing.
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The final days to swim at two of the three Wausau city pools is this weekend.

Memorial Pool, located at 505 Memorial Park Road will close for the season on Saturday, Aug. 6. Schulenburg Pool, located at 1533 Summit Drive, will close for the season on Sunday, Aug. 7.

Kaiser Pool, located at 900 E. Bridge St. will remain open until Sunday, Aug. 14.

