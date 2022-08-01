Tundraland donates $4,000 to Humane Society of Marathon County

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tundraland and the Humane Society of Marathon County have concluded their two-week food and supply drive Monday morning.

Tundraland presented a $4,000 check to the Humane Society to ensure that they receive the help they need. Tundraland partnered with the Humane Society starting July 18, to help out with the dire need of various products for the Humane Society.

“We wouldn’t be where we are today if it wasn’t for the communities we support, and we just want to give back to our customers and the communities they live in,” says Brittany Paa, Showroom and Events Manager, Tundraland. “Just like they’ve given us our start and made us the awesome company we are today.”

Another significant part of this partnership was an adoption push of sheltered animals. From cats and dogs to a parakeet and a tortoise, 29 total animals were adopted in the two-week period.

“This was definitely a good incentive for people to come in if they were considering adoption,” says Lisa Leitermann, Executive Director, Humane Society of Marathon County. “So it was really good timing in that way.”

Tundraland is a home-improvement company in downtown Wausau. It is the second business that the Humane Society partnered with so far this year, as they worked with O’Malley Honda back in March.

They are eager to do more partnerships and help give more animals a loving home.

If you’d like to find out more about how to adopt an animal, you can click here for the Humane Society of Marathon County website.

